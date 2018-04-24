DRC: Kibali Mine to produce 730,000 ounces of gold in 2018

Kibali Gold Mine, located in Ituri province (North-East of DR Congo), wishes to reach a production level of 730,000 ounces of gold in 2018, an increase of 22 percebnt compared to the production of 2017 which was 596,225 ounces, APA learns Tuesday in Kinshasa from officials of the mine.Addressing a press conference in Kinshasa, Randgold Resources Managing Director Mark Bristow explained that it is the commissioning of the automated handling system in the underground operations of the Kibali gold mine saying that this will boost the production.

According to him, in addition to the continuous optimization of the underground system and the construction of the third hydroelectric plant of the mine, whose commissioning is scheduled for mid-year, the giant Kibali project is completed.

“In the course of 2018, the Kibali underground mine will move from exploitation with contractors to clean operations, as was the case in the Loulo de Randgold mines in Mali,” Mark Bristow pointed out.

Kibali, one of Africa’s most automated underground gold mines and the world’s third largest underground mine, has already attracted investments to the tune of US$ 2.7 billion over a period of eight years.

Kibali Gold Mine owns ten licenses covering an area of approximately 1,836 square kilometers in Moto’s gold mines (Northeastern DRC) about 560 km from Kisangani and 150 km from the Ugandan border.