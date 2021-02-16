International › APA

DRC leader appoints new PM

Published on 16.02.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

President Felix Tshisekedi has appointed Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.Until his appointment whch was confirmed by Tshisekedi’s office on Monday, Mr. Kyenge was the Director General of the state-owned mining company, Gecamines.

It comes seventeen days after Sylvestre Ilunga’s resignation.

As the new head of the so-called Government of Sacred Union, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge , 43, was Minister of Youth and Sports under former President Joseph Kabila. 

However, Mr. Kyenge fell out with the former president after refusing to endorse Mr. Kabila’s possible third term.

He joined the rank and file of the opposition, alongside Moise Katumbi, the former governor of the southern Katanga province.

