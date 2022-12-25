DRC: M23 rebels hand over town to peacekeepers

The M23 whose fighters overran eastern DR Congo has handed over the town of Kibumba to a regional force of the East African Community as part of its withdrawal plan, an official of the rebel militia disclosed this weekend.Kibumba, a town in North Kivu province, has been under the control of the M23 since mid-November.

The handover was witnessed by journalists in Kibumba on Friday, December 23, said Lawrence Kanyuka, the political spokesman of the M23.

He said the decision to give up control of Kibumba was a goodwill gesture done in the name of peace.

“Despite the attacks against our positions and the ongoing slaughter of our populations by the DRC government coalition, the M23 Movement lends its support to the regional efforts, thus, agrees to hand over its positions of Kibumba to the EACRF,” Kanyuka said in a statement.

The handover comes exactly one month after the summit of regional leaders in Luanda, Angola, resolved that the M23 would have to withdraw from positions it occupied after April.

The East African force is made up of contingents from different countries in the region.

So far, Kenya has deployed some 900 troops to Goma, the capital of North Kivu.

Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan have also pledged to send troops.

Speaking to journalists after the official handover, Maj Gen Jeff Nyagah, the commander of the EAC regional force, urged the civilian population who fled Kibumba amid fighting to return, saying the area now is secure.

“We also encourage the leadership of M23 to continue demonstrating that goodwill that they have shown today,” Nyagah said.

Kanyuka said the decision was also an outcome of the meetings of December 12 and 22 between M23 and the regional force commanders.