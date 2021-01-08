DRC: main convict in Kabila’s assassination released

Eddy Kapend, one of the main convicts in the assassination of Laurent-Désiré Kabila has been granted a presidential pardon, APA learnt Friday from media sources.Is it a consequence of the rupture of the alliance between the current president, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, and his predecessor, Joseph Kabila? Nothing proves it. But one thing is certain: this pardon comes at a time when the tension between the two political actors has reached its climax.

And to make matters worse, the current head of state has granted pardons to 22 other people convicted in the same case.

The former head of state, and father of Joseph Kabila, had been assassinated on January 16, 2001, almost 20 years ago.