International › APA

Happening now

DRC: main convict in Kabila’s assassination released

Published on 08.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Eddy Kapend, one of the main convicts in the assassination of Laurent-Désiré Kabila has been granted a presidential pardon, APA learnt Friday from media sources.Is it a consequence of the rupture of the alliance between the current president, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, and his predecessor, Joseph Kabila? Nothing proves it. But one thing is certain: this pardon comes at a time when the tension between the two political actors has reached its climax.

 

And to make matters worse, the current head of state has granted pardons to 22 other people convicted in the same case.

 

The former head of state, and father of Joseph Kabila, had been assassinated on January 16, 2001, almost 20 years ago.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top