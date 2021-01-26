DRC no confidence vote targets PM Ilunga

DR Congo Prime Minister, Syvelstre Illunga is the target of a vote of no confidence submitted at the provisional bureau of the National Assembly.The political crisis is taking a new turn in the DRC where Illunga is at risk of being booted out of office.

301 of the 500 MPs have already signed the censure motion.

These parliamentarians believe that the government, led by the pro-Kabila Prime Minister, has failed to implement its programme.

A month and a half after having brought down the office of the National Assembly, which was headed by Jeanine Mabunda close to Kabila, the MPs will soon look into the future of the Congolese Prime Minister.

It is Cherubin Okende, an MP from the party of Moise Katumbi, a new ally of Felix Tshisekedi, who is championing the cause of removing Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba.

The PM has been invited to appear, Tuesday 26 January at 13:00, at the plenary session of the National Assembly.

“The country is going very badly. Only the head of government is the only one who commits the executive’s policy before the National Assembly and who can answer for it. The first piece of advice we gave the Prime Minister was to step up to the plate and resign. He refused. This is the only way left for us to get him to come and explain himself,” said Mr. Okende, the MP for Ensemble pour la République.

However, those on Sylvestre Ilunkamba’s side argue that the action taken by some MPs is illegal since the main ambition of the bureau is to set up a permanent office.

According to a member of Kabila’s camp, “the bureau is empowered to manage day-to-day affairs and to convene the extraordinary session, organize the vote of the final board; any other issue should not be discussed. And as a matter of law, a badly given and legal manifest order is not carried out. We are going to fight; we are on the side of the law.”

It is believed that a forcing of those close to Felix Tshisekedi can amplify the political crisis and drag the country towards the shaking of the constitutional order.

Tshisekedi was invested President on January 24, 2019, Tshisekedi was forced to share power with his predecessor. The son of Laurent-Désiré Kabila controlled Parliament after the parliamentary elections.

But political differences will soon emerge between the two mastodons, pushing President Tshisekedi to suspend, last October, cabinet meetings and to announce two months later the end of the coalition with Joseph Kabila.

Reinforced in this political crisis by the rallying of several pro-Kabila MPs and opposition leaders such as Moïse Katumbi and Jean-Pierre Bemba, Félix Tshisekedi intends to complete his fight by the dismissal of Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga.