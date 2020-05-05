DRC records 100 Covid-19 cases at Ndolo prison

The Congolese authorities announce that they have detected 101 detainees infected by the Covid-19 in the Ndolo military prison located in Kinshasa, the capital.The Congolese government, gathered yesterday Monday in the Council of Ministers, expressed its fear over the “risk of a lightning spread” of the disease in this prison, which counts between 1,900 and 2,000 prisoners.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has so far registered 682 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 34 deaths and 80 recoveries.

To contain the spread of the pandemic, the government had confined for 14 days the business and administrative center of Kinshasa, called Gombe, before starting on April 21, 2020, a gradual easing of the lockdoawn.