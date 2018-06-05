DRC supports Mozambique to combat terrorists

Security forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DCR) have arrived in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado to support local soldiers in their fight against terrorists, APA can report on Tuesday.It would be recalled that recently at least ten people were reportedly beheaded in the area, linked to an Islamist insurgency in Mozambique, where there is an ongoing conflict with Ansar al-Sunna, an Islamist militant group, attempting to establish an Islamic state in Mozambique.

The commander of DRC forces, Dieudonne Amuli, was quoted by state-controlled Radio Mozambique on Tuesday as speaking of cooperation agreements with neighbouring states to combat radicalism in the Mozambican province.