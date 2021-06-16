DRC-Uganda: Building roads to boost trade

Congolese President, Felix Tshisekedi and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, on Wednesday, launched construction works for a network of roads to facilitate trade between the two countries.The border Mpondwe (Uganda) Kasindi (DR Congo) border post hosted the two heads of state for the laying of the foundation stone of the “great renovation and construction site.”

The Congolese and Ugandan governments have agreed to asphalt three highways for an overall cost estimated at $334.5 million.

These axes are Kasindi-Beni (85 km), Beni-Butembo (54 km) and Bunagana-Goma (89 km).

Within the framework of a public-private partnership, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda will provide, in equal parts, 40 percent of the budget while DOTT service limited will allocate the remaining 60 percent of the financial resources needed to execute the project