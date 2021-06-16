International › APA

Happening now

DRC-Uganda: Building roads to boost trade

Published on 16.06.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Congolese President, Felix Tshisekedi and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, on Wednesday, launched construction works for a network of roads to facilitate trade between the two countries.The border Mpondwe (Uganda) Kasindi (DR Congo) border post hosted the two heads of state for the laying of the foundation stone of the “great renovation and construction site.”

The Congolese and Ugandan governments have agreed to asphalt three highways for an overall cost estimated at $334.5 million.

These axes are Kasindi-Beni (85 km), Beni-Butembo (54 km) and Bunagana-Goma (89 km).

Within the framework of a public-private partnership, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda will provide, in equal parts, 40 percent of the budget while DOTT service limited will allocate the remaining 60 percent of the financial resources needed to execute the project

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top