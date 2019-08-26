DRC’s government composition unveiled

The Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sylvestre Ilunga, on Monday, announced the list of 65-member Government set up seven months after the swearing-in of Felix Tshisekedi as president.This team is made up of 42 ministers, from the ‘Fron Commun du Changement’ (FCC, pro-Kabila) and 23 ministers from the coalition called ‘Cap pour le Changement’ (CAP) of President Tshisekedi.
Here is the list of the Government of which 17 % percent are women.
– Deputy Prime Ministers
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs: Mr. Gilbert Kankonde Malamba
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals: Mr. Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Budget: Jean Baudouin Mayo Manbeke
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Planning: Mrs. Elysee Munembwe Tamukumwe
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works: Willy Ngoopos Sunzhel
– Senior Ministers
Senior Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs: Mrs. Marie Tumba Nzeza
Senior Minister, Minister for International Cooperation, Regional Integration and Francophonie: Mr. Pepin Guillaume Manjolo Buakila
Senior Minister, Minister of Hydrocarbons: Mr. Rubens Mikindo Muhima
Senior Minister, Minister of Decentralization and Institutional Reforms: Mr. Azarias Ruberwa Manywa
Senior Minister of State, Minister of Health: Mr. Eteni Longondo
Senior Minister, Minister of Water Resources and Electricity: Mr. Eustache Muhanzi Mubembe
Senior Minister, Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Mrs. Nene Nkulu Ilunga
Senior Minister, Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education: Willy Bakonga Wilima
Senior Minister, Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Mrs. Beatrice Lomeya Atilite
Minister of State, Minister of Urban Planning and Housing: Mr. Pius Muabilu Mbayu Mukala
Minister of State, Minister of Communication and the Media: David Jolino Diwanpovesa Makelele ma-Muzingi.
– Ministers
Minister of Defense and War Veterans’ Affairs: Mr. Aime Ngoy Mukena
Minister of Public Service: Mrs. Yollande Ebongo Bosongo
Minister of Finance: Mr. Jose Sele Yalaghuli
Minister of the National Economy: Mrs. Acacia Bandubola Mbongo
Minister of the Portfolio: Mr. Clement Kuete Nymi Bemuna
Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean Lucien Bussa Tongba
Minister of Mines: Mr. Willy Kitobo Samsoni
Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and New Information and Communication Technologies: Mr. Augustin Kibassa Maliba
Minister of Human Rights: Mr. Andre Lite Asebea
Minister of Relations with Parliament: Mr. Deogratias Nkusu Kunzi Bikawa
Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development: Mr. Claude Nyamugabo Bazibuhe
Minister of Transport and Ways of Communication: Mr. Didier Mazengu Mukanzu
Minister of Agriculture: Mr. Jean Joseph Kasonga Mukuta
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock: Mr. Jonathan Bialosuka Wata
Minister of Rural Development: Mr. Guy Mikulu Pombo
Minister of Social Affairs: Mrs. Rose Boyata Monkaju
Minister of Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity: Mr. Steve Mbikaki Mabuluki.