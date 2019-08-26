International › APA

Happening now

DRC’s government composition unveiled

Published on 26.08.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sylvestre Ilunga, on Monday, announced the list of 65-member Government set up seven months after the swearing-in of Felix Tshisekedi as president.This team is made up of 42 ministers, from the ‘Fron Commun du Changement’ (FCC, pro-Kabila) and 23 ministers from the coalition called ‘Cap pour le Changement’ (CAP) of President Tshisekedi. 

Here is the list of the Government of which 17 % percent are women.

– Deputy Prime Ministers

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs: Mr. Gilbert Kankonde Malamba

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals: Mr. Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Budget: Jean Baudouin Mayo Manbeke

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Planning: Mrs. Elysee Munembwe Tamukumwe

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works: Willy Ngoopos Sunzhel

– Senior Ministers

Senior Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs: Mrs. Marie Tumba Nzeza

Senior Minister, Minister for International Cooperation, Regional Integration and Francophonie: Mr. Pepin Guillaume Manjolo Buakila

Senior Minister, Minister of Hydrocarbons: Mr. Rubens Mikindo Muhima

Senior Minister, Minister of Decentralization and Institutional Reforms: Mr. Azarias Ruberwa Manywa

Senior Minister of State, Minister of Health: Mr. Eteni Longondo

Senior Minister, Minister of Water Resources and Electricity: Mr. Eustache Muhanzi Mubembe

Senior Minister, Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Mrs. Nene Nkulu Ilunga

Senior Minister, Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education: Willy Bakonga Wilima

Senior Minister, Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Mrs. Beatrice Lomeya Atilite

Minister of State, Minister of Urban Planning and Housing: Mr. Pius Muabilu Mbayu Mukala

Minister of State, Minister of Communication and the Media: David Jolino Diwanpovesa Makelele ma-Muzingi.

– Ministers

Minister of Defense and War Veterans’ Affairs: Mr. Aime Ngoy Mukena

Minister of Public Service: Mrs. Yollande Ebongo Bosongo

Minister of Finance: Mr. Jose Sele Yalaghuli

Minister of the National Economy: Mrs. Acacia Bandubola Mbongo

Minister of the Portfolio: Mr. Clement Kuete Nymi Bemuna

Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean Lucien Bussa Tongba

Minister of Mines: Mr. Willy Kitobo Samsoni

Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and New Information and Communication Technologies: Mr. Augustin Kibassa Maliba

Minister of Human Rights: Mr. Andre Lite Asebea

Minister of Relations with Parliament: Mr. Deogratias Nkusu Kunzi Bikawa

Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development: Mr. Claude Nyamugabo Bazibuhe

Minister of Transport and Ways of Communication: Mr. Didier Mazengu Mukanzu

Minister of Agriculture: Mr. Jean Joseph Kasonga Mukuta

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock: Mr. Jonathan Bialosuka Wata

Minister of Rural Development: Mr. Guy Mikulu Pombo

Minister of Social Affairs: Mrs. Rose Boyata Monkaju

Minister of Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity: Mr. Steve Mbikaki Mabuluki.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top