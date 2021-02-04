DRC’s National Assembly gets new Speaker

Christophe Mboso N’Kodia Pwanga was, on Wednesday evening, elected president of the final office of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).Unchallenged Mboso was elected by 389 votes out of 466 voters in a plenary session dedicated to the election of the final office of the lower House.

Aged 78 years, Mbosso replaces Jeanine Mabunda, who was dismissed on December 10, 2020.

Christophe Mboso N’Kodia Pwanga places the fight against poverty at the center of his priorities. He is also committed to promoting the rule of law where equality is guaranteed to all.