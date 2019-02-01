DRC’s new leader in first talks with army hierarchy

President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi has had his first talks with the army, after chairing a meeting with the high command of the Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), on Friday.The meeting took place at Mount Ngaliema.

In addition to the Army Chief of Staff and his assistants as well as representatives for the three zones of defense of the country and the commanders of main the FARDC’s units, the Defense minister also participated in the meeting during which the security situation across the DRC was high on the agenda.

The spokesman of the FARDC, Major-General Leon Kasonga did not provide details of the meeting to waiting journalists.

He however said the Congolese leader exhorted the armed forces to remain disciplined while reassuring them of his full support in the fulfillment of their constitutional mandate of protecting the population and the country’s territorial integrity.

According to the Congolese constitution, the president is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Elected on 30 December 2018, the new president was sworn-in on 24 January 2019.