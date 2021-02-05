DRC’s senate president steps down

Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, was for a few days in the sights of justice, but also of the General Inspectorate of Finance.The descent into hell continues for the camp of the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila. After the fall of the president of the National Assembly in December and the dismissal of the Prime Minister last January, it is the turn of the president of the Senate to throw in the towel under pressure from the Tshisekedi camp.

“In his argument against the motion for his disqualification from the Senate Bureau, the Honourable Alexis Tambwe Mwamba resigned as President of the Senate,” the Senate tweeted.

Alexis Tambwe Mwamba has therefore not waited for the outcome of the examination of petitions against the seven members of the office to be conducted by the provisional office installed by supporters of Felix Tshisekedi.

Close to former president Joseph Kabila, Mwamba is suspected by the prosecutor’s office near the Court of Cassation of embezzlement of public funds.

In his indictment, the prosecutor cited some facts. On January 6 of this year, the president of the Senate drew three cheques on behalf of his institution in the respective amounts of two million Euros, one million dollars and one million Congolese francs.

In the same document received on February 1 by the upper house of Parliament, the prosecutor explained that the money was first withdrawn by the treasurer of the Senate that it was given to the financial adviser of the quaestor before being given to the president at his home. For the public prosecutor, these facts are “likely to constitute the offence of embezzlement of public funds.”

Mwamba had denied the accusations of the prosecutor’s office and said about the petitions that “We are in a democracy, there is no position that is there for life, it does not exist. We have a mandate and one day if those who gave me the mandate decide that I have to leave, I have to leave, it’s not the end of the world.”

In the end, he did not wait for the decision of his proxies to step down.