DRC:Troops ‘surround’ opposition candidate’s home

There is heightening post-electoral tension in the Democratic Republic of Congo where the home of Martin Fayulu, a losing opposition candidate in last month’s election has been surrounded by government troops.There was stampede around the home in Kinshasa of Mr Fayulu as soldiers barged into a crowd of his supporters.

Many of them have reportedly seeking refuge inside Fayulu’s compound.

Fayulu has dismissed the election outcome which gave victory to fellow opposition contender Felix Tshsikede as an electoral circus, insisting instead that he had been the victor.

He has since demanded that the ballots be recounted manually.

Speaking on Saturday Fayulu has vowed to challenge in the Congolese courts the results announced on Thursday by the country’s electoral commission.

DRC’s former colonial power Belgium, France and the Roman Catholic Church in the country have also cast doubt on the veracity of the official results which put the government candidate Emmanuel Shadary third behind Tshisikedi and Fayulu who are first and second respectively.

The election was expected to usher in the first peaceful transfer of power in DRC since independence from Belgium 59 years ago.

Joseph Kabila in power since 2001 was not eligible to stand for re-election after serving two terms as mandated by the country’s constitution.

Fayulu has accused him and Tshisikedi of striking a secret power-sharing arrangement.

Meanwhile the electoral commission has annonced that a coalition backed by Kabila had won the most seats in the parliamentary polls.