Duke of Sussex pays tribute to British soldier who died in Malawi

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, on Monday paid tribute to a British soldier who died while on duty in May this year at Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi.Mathew Talbot, 22, was killed by an elephant during a counter-poaching mission at the park.

“It is an honour to pay respect to Guardsman Talbot,” he said before laying a wreath in respect of the fallen soldier.

Prince Harry dedicated Liwonde National Park and Mangochi Forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a network of conservation projects.

The prince has been in Malawi since Sunday and is due to leave on Tuesday.

During the visit he has already met President Peter Mutharika and interacted with girls under Campaign for Women Education in Malawi, a project funded by the British government.