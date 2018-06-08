Dutch royals in Argentina for funeral of queen’s sister

The Dutch royal family arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday for the funeral of Queen Maxima’s sister Ines Zorreguieta, who was found dead in Argentina earlier this week.

The queen, an Argentine, landed on a Dutch KLM flight accompanied by her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters.

A private funeral was being held at a cemetery on the northern suburbs of Buenos Aires.

Zorreguieta, 33, who reportedly had been battling depression and mental issues, was found dead by a friend in her apartment in the Almagro district of Buenos Aires.

Police said the autopsy report would be available in a week but did not suspect foul play.

Maxima maintained a close relationship with her sister, 13 years her junior. Ines was the maid of honor at Maxima’s wedding, as well as a godmother to her youngest daughter, Princess Ariane.

Maxima has two brothers, Martin and Juan, as well as three stepsisters from the first marriage of her father, Jorge Zorreguieta, who was secretary of agriculture in Argentina’s dictatorship. He died last year at aged 89.