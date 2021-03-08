E/Guinea blasts: Death toll climbs to 98

Published on 09.03.2021 at 00h21 by APA News

Government officials in Equatorial Guinea have revealed that the number of fatalities from Sunday’s explosion have climbed to 98,Over 600 people have been confirmed Another 615 injured as 299 of them remain hospitalised a day after a series of blasts hit a military barracks in the country’s largest city Bata.

Volunteers have been combing the site of the blasts for hours for the remain of the victims.

Speaking on national television, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema blamed the apparent accident on negligence.

Whole neighbourhoods have been completely flattened by the explosions leaving terrified survivors fleeing for their lives.

The country’s Foreign Affairs minister Simen Oyono Esono Angue has held a meeting with diplomats to request for humanitarian aid for the victims.

The Health ministry has also put out a statement requesting for blood donors to help treat the injured.

Huge plumes of smokes have been issuing from the site since the incident with firefighters struggling to smother several huge blazes resulting from the explosions.

Oil-rich Equatorial Guinea has a population of 1.3 million people.

WN/as/APA