E/Guinea military plane crashes in Cameroonian waters

A cargo plane carrying seven people belonging to the Equatoguinean army with crashed in Cameroonian waters on Tuesday morning, concurrent sources at the military headquarters in Yaoundé have told APA.The plane, which went down near the town of Campo, some 300 km from Yaoundé, had left Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea for the country’s economic hub, Bata.

A statement from the Cameroonian army headquarters, seen by APA, has requested that the information be widely disseminated.

The army said it would prepare to dispatch a patrol boat to the scene for a possible rescue operation.