EAC deploys mobile lab and testing kits to all partner states

Published on 15.04.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The East African Community under the Mobile Laboratory Project on Wednesday deployed nine mobile laboratories and Coronavirus test kits to all EAC Partner States in a bid to detect and respond to highly infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and Ebola.Speaking to the media while flagging off the mobile laboratories and equipment, EAC Secretary General, Amb Liberat Mfumukeko said that each Partner State would receive a four-wheel drive vehicle fitted with laboratory and ICT equipment, as well as all the necessary consumables for a fully functional laboratory with the capacity to conduct tests for Ebola and the Coronavirus in addition to other pathogens.

 “A total of 9 Mobile Laboratories are being deployed to the Partner States as follows: Republic of Burundi -1, Republic of Rwanda -1, Republic of South Sudan -1, Republic of Kenya – 2, Republic of Uganda – 2 and United Republic of Tanzania – 2,” said the Secretary General.

The EAC Secretariat has also provided COVID-19 test kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gloves, gown, mask, goggles, and shoe protectors, and other consumables to the Partner States.

Mfumukeko disclosed in a statement that the Mobile Laboratories had been equipped with modern equipment and could diagnose most pathogens in addition to providing safe, accurate and timely patient results for COVID-19, Ebola and other disease-causing pathogens..

He added that the EAC Secretariat has trained a total of 18 Laboratory Experts from the Partner States who are skilled trainers and certified proficient operators/ users on the operation of the Mobile Laboratories.

As at 15th April, all Partner States had confirmed cases of coronavirus with Kenya reporting 225 cases with 9 deaths, Rwanda 134, Uganda 55, Tanzania 53 with 3 deaths, Burundi 5 and one death and South Sudan 4 cases.

