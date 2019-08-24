International › APA

EAC military games: Uganda emerges overall winner

Published on 24.08.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) team emerged the best in the just concluded East Africa Community (EAC) Military Games with two gold medals, one in netball and another in volleyball.The UPDF team also won two silver medals in basketball and athletics.

According  to a Uganda army statement, the President of Kenya Uhuru Muigai  Kenyatta who is the Commander in Chief of the Kenyan Armed officiated at  the closure of the games, awarding medals to the best teams and players at Moi International Stadium.

The UPDF team code named “Mission Uganda” emerged the overall winner, followed by Rwanda. 

Kenya came third, Tanzania fourth, Burundi  fifth, followed by South Sudan which  participated for the first time in the competitions and only participated in two sporting events, basketball and cross country athletics.

The EAC military games and cultural events which commenced on the 11th  August 2019 in Nairobi came to an end on Friday 23rd Aug 2019 and ran under the theme “One people One destiny through game and  cultural events”.

During  this year’s games and cultural events there were five sporting disciplines in netball, volleyball, basketball, football and cross country.

President Kenyatta complimented the EAC for granting his country the opportunity host the 2019 EAC military games and cultural events which he said has created a positive impact on Kenya as a country in terms of cooperation and inter military relations.

He further stressed that hosting the military games in a country has become a  fundamental pillar for supporting efforts to build the unity and objectives of the region. 

”I  want to remind all the participants that the biggest objective of EAC  is to foster the spirit of cooperation among EAC countries .In the same way I congratulate our sister country South Sudan for being part of this year’s games and we look forward to their involvement in the next edition”, President Kenyatta added.

South Sudan will host the 13th edition of the East African military games in 2020.

