EAGT gives verdicts over Burundi-Rwanda culture war

Organizers of the cultural event taking place in Nairobi have stressed that Rwandan drummers are legal residents of their country, and therefore, legitimate contestants of the show, in a statement obtained Monday by APA in Kigali.The organizers’ statement came after Burundi accused Rwanda of stealing their cultural pride. The reaction by Burundian authorities was referring to latest performance by a group of Burundian refugees in Rwanda which is competing at a regional competition taking place in Kenya.

In a statement released by the East Africa Got Talent (EAGT), the organizers said entry to contest was open to anyone who is a legal resident in the four participating countries namely Rwanda, Uganda,

Kenya and Tanzania.

The statement was issued after a series demonstrations spearheaded by the Burundian government took place in all provinces across the country late Saturday as Bujumbura accused Kigali of pretending that the Burundians taking part in the competition were Rwandanese.

Rwandan officials are yet to comment on the accusation.

In the meanwhile, the organisers of the events saud that contstansts apply as individuals and they were not enteres by any government as an official representative of any country.

“We deeply regret of any offencse has been taken by inclusion of the drummers but wish to state that East Afric Gote Talent celebrates a wide diversity of talent and takes a special pride in showcasing the cultural heritage of the region,” reads part of the statement obtained by APA in Kigali.

In the meanwhile, some political observers in the East African region argue that Burundi is facing at further global isolation after its application for membership of the Southern African Development

Community trade bloc was rejected while Bujumbura continues to have problems in the East African Community and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa in which it is a member.

The troubles began when President Pierre Nkurunziza (who has been in power since 2005) sought a third, five-year term in office, in 2015 – a move that was viewed by commentators and political opponents as a power grab by him and his party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy – Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD).

Relations between Burundi and Rwanda, rarely warm, have been on the downswing in recent months.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has criticized Nkurunziza’s decision to seek reelection and accused him of harboring a Rwandan rebel group.