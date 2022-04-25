Earth Day: Commonwealth Calls For Collective Climatic Action

Regarding the upcoming next June of the heads of Commonwealth member countries government summit to be held in Kigali, discussions are said to focus at pooling efforts for a synergy of action with the objective of preserving nature.

A Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit (CHOGM) will be held in Kigali next June. During this encounter, a Commonwealth Living Lands Charter will be adopted. Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland has called on countries to step up action to urgently address major challenges related to climate change, oceans, land degradation and biodiversity loss.

“The connection between the planet and man has never been more evident than today, as we see ever more clearly how our own human actions and habits can have a profound impact on the support systems of life on Earth, whether on the earth, in the oceans or in the atmosphere,” she said.

Patricia Scotland further explains, “all countries in the Commonwealth family of nations have been affected by the climate crisis, but small nations and other vulnerable nations are most at risk, and many of them are already feeling the brunt of the impacts as we speak. . But, as I stressed at COP26, we must act boldly together to protect the only planet we have. Lives and livelihoods across the Commonwealth literally depend on it,” .

“Climate change and ocean action is a central priority for me as Secretary General. And ahead of the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, to be held in Rwanda in June, climate and ocean action will be high on the leaders’ agenda.”

She revealed that the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will be held in Kigali from 20-25 June 2022. Amdist the different decision points, there will be the adoption of the Commonwealth Living Lands Charter.

The latter aims at coordinating the implementation of the objectives agreed under the three Rio conventions on climate change, biodiversity and desertification by the biassustainable land management and nature-based solutions. There will also be talk of an action fund to support the efforts of ocean-focused countries under the Commonwealth Blue Charter.

She said the initiatives follow other flagship environmental programs, including the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, which helps small and other vulnerable countries access vital resources for climate adaptation. and the attenuation of itseffects ; the Commonwealth Blue Charter, an agreement reached by the 54 member countries to jointly address pressing ocean challenges; and the Commonwealth Sustainable Energy Transition Agenda, which aims to accelerate an inclusive, just and equitable transition to low-energy energy systems. carbon emissions across the block.