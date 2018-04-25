Ease acquisition of birth certificates, Gov’t told

Authorities in charge of civil status registration in Cameroon have been called upon to play an active role in easing the acquisition process of birth certificates for Cameroonian children.

The call was made yesterday in Yaounde by the Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marie-Pierre Poirier, during an audience with the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam.

According to the Director, the first right of the child is to have a birth certificate. She said the government of Cameroon needs to create a holistic approach to see that each child born under the Cameroonian territory has this certificate.

Marie-Pierre Poirier, also held talks with Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Cameroon’s Minister of External on the importance in improving children’s rights as concerns access to fundamental social facilities. Marie-Pierre Poirier appreciated efforts made by the government of Cameroon to improve the situation of boys and girls in the country.