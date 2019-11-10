East African armies in joint military training

The armed forces of countries within the East African Community (EAC) are currently undertaking a joint training exercise, in Uganda, APA learnt on Sunday.It is the 12th edition of the East African Community (EAC) Armed Forces Command Post Exercise (CPX), code named Ushirikiano Imara at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Center (URDCC).

While opening the training Uganda’s Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs Lt Col (Rtd) Dr. Bright Rwamirama said that the survival of the EAC depends on cooperation, unity and purpose among its member states and their citizens.

He explained that the security landscape has drastically changed, which calls for security agencies to jointly acclimatise to the new methods to mitigate new threats that include natural and man-made disasters, terrorism, piracy and cyber crime.

“Embrace the spirit of cooperation as brothers and sisters to amicably enhance the EAC integration agenda through joint military training, engaging in joint technical operations and exchanging knowledge,” Rwamirama told the participants.

The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi said the exercise is meant to test and prepare forces for joint operations adding that jointly training enhances cooperation and interoperability among EAC forces, police and civilians.

He said that issues of security take centre stage in the region and beyond for socio-economic transformation to be realized and sustained.

Col Gerard Butera, who represented the EAC Secretary General Amb Liberat Mfumuleko, praised the role of joint training in promoting cooperation and cultivating friendship when responding to complex challenges.

The six contingents which will participate in military drills up to 17th November will operate under the theme: “Promoting Peace, Security and Stability.”

The exercise mainly aims at promoting the EAC integration agenda through cooperation.

Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF), South Sudan Peoples’ Defence Forces (SSPDF), Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces (TPDF) and the hosts Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) are the participating EAC forces.

The rotational joint military command post exercise will be hosted by South Sudan in 2020.