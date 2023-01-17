East African bloc condemns ‘vicious’ DRC church bombing

Published on 17.01.2023 at 13h21 by APA News

The Secretariat of the East African Community (EAC) on Tuesday condemned a bomb attack on a church in eastern DR Congo late Sunday which left several worshippers dead.The attack, blamed on the Islamic State-linked ADF rebels, killed 17 people and injured 39 worshippers in a Pentecostal church in Kasindi,

North Kivu province.

The Congolese military described the attack as a terrorist act.

In a statement, the EAC Secretary General, Peter Mathuki, condemned, “in the strongest terms the horrific attack on worshippers at a church

in Kasindi Town.”

Mathuki called the attack a “cowardly and heinous crime,” and extended his condolences to the families of the victims, the Congolese people

and the government.

He also wished a “speedy recovery to the injured.”

“The EAC is committed to the restoration of peace in eastern DRC and extends its full support in the pursuit of a sustainable solution to the protracted security situation,” part of the statement said.

“The EAC continues to call on all parties to establish an immediate ceasefire, respect international law, and ensure the safety and security of civilians, in order to enable a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.”

The secretary general reiterated the call the by the regional leaders for all armed groups in eastern DR Congo to lay down the weapons.

Eastern DR Congo is home to more than 120 local and foreign armed groups accused of various human rights abuses.

The ADF, which originates from Uganda, is one of the three foreign militias that were asked to disarm and be repatriated by the Luanda mini

summit in November 2022.