EBID gives €10m line of credit to Guinea SMEs and SMIs

Published on 09.03.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Vista Bank Guinea has been granted a €10m line of credit by the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to increase its capacity, support and medium-term funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small and medium-sized industries (SMIs) in the Republic of Guinea.Mrs Yassin Bayo, Managing Director of Vista Bank Guinea, said: “Vista is determined to be a force for good in driving Guinea’s economic development and prosperity and our growth plans are geared towards this objective. The credit facility from EBID will enable us to increase our provision of finance to Guinean SMEs and SMIs, which will strengthen their capacity, increase their participation in value chains, and promote Guinea’s industrialisation.” 

 

Vista Bank Guinea is focusing on the deployment of its growth strategy to diversify its portfolio towards Guinean SMEs and SMIs, through which we are serving over 2,000 corporate clients, 80 percent of which are SMEs. 

It grants loans for the development of the Guinean private sector, offers financial advisory services and finances expansion, diversification, modernisation and rehabilitation projects. 

The line of credit is part of EBID’s commitment to support the government of Guinea’s implementation of its 2020-2025 Development Plan to develop the private sector and transform the economy. 

The agreement for the line of credit facility was signed by Dr George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID and Mrs Yassin Bayo.  

Vista Bank Guinea – which is part of the Vista Group owned by Lilium Holdings – is supporting customers’ financial recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and providing a full range of accessible banking facilities to everyone, especially women and SMEs who have long been impeded by a lack of access to finance. 

It intends to be the premier source of mesofinance, trade and supply chain finance for SMEs, and is driving financial inclusion, economic growth and national prosperity, in its mission to become the bank of choice. 

Vista Group, a financial services holding company with the objective of building a world-class pan-African financial institution group and contributing to economic and financial inclusion in Africa, also operates in Sierra Leone and The Gambia. 

