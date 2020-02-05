Ebola experience allows for better response to coronavirus – Infectologist

The coronavirus outbreak, which started in Wuhan, China, is awakening the demons of the Ebola virus in Africa, the experience from which will “necessarily lead to a better response” to this new disease.By Oumar Dembélé

Senegalese infectologist, Professor Moussa Seydi, who has been at the heart of the response and prevention against Ebola in Senegal, said that the disease is more contagious than the new 2019-nCoV virus, which as of February 4 has already killed 425 people out of 20,400 recorded cases worldwide.

“The means can be effective (for the continent), because Ebola is much more contagious and we have been able to cope with it. The experience gained in the fight against Ebola necessarily allows for a better response against coronavirus,” the head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Fann University Hospital told APA.

Although the comparison is premature according to him, figures show that Ebola is “more dangerous” than the coronavirus after blighting several countries on the continent, especially in West Africa.

“With Ebola, it was on average 50 percent of deaths and sometimes up to 90 percent. With the coronavirus, it is a little more than 17,000 cases and a little over 400 deaths,” Professor Seydi said.

It is less risky, however, that the epidemic has broken out in developed countries, for if it “had started in Africa, the spread would be much more worrying,” he said.

In addition, he said, African countries have put “good measures in place.”

But no matter how “important” they are, they cannot prevent contamination.

“The thing is to detect it at the airport (to isolate and treat it),” as Botswana has done by detecting and putting five suspected cases from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus under quarantine.

Thus, according to the specialist, the risks are “real everywhere in the world” because of the movement of peoples internationally.

“And the measures taken beforehand will be readjusted as new information comes to light, because there is still “a lot that we don’t know about this virus” he added.

But “there’s no need to get stressed,” Seydi said, noting that “the global surveillance system is effective…this system is not only African, because even what we are doing in Senegal will concern the World Health Organization (WHO)”.

He added; “we will overcome this epidemic even if it will take some time.”

Like other countries on the continent, Senegal has taken additional health precautionary measures.

At the Blaise Diagne International Airport (AIBD), for example, the authorities have installed thermal cameras to take the temperatures of passengers passing through at passport control.

“We have the means and the equipment. We are trained and well organised in relation to all this. There are a lot of structures involved and we have regular meetings,” Seydi said.