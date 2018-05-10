Ebola: Nigeria steps up surveillance activities at border posts

The outbreak of Ebola in Congo has forced Nigeria to step up emergency surveillance activities at all land and airport borders.The Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from a meeting on Wednesday and directed the Federal Ministry of Health to act appropriately.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewale, said after the FEC meeting that the measure would keep Nigerians safe from Ebola outbreak, which is currently in Congo.

“Of great concern to the Federal Executive Council is the outbreak of Ebola in DR Congo. Over the last one month, DRC recorded 19 suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever and lost 16 of the cases.

“On Monday, blood samples from five patients in the DRC, particularly in a particular district in DRC, two of the five cases, Ebola was actually confirmed.

“FEC has now directed the Federal Ministry of help to step up emergency surveillance activities at all land and airport borders so that we can actually keep Nigerians safe,” he said.

Adewole said an emergency operation centre would be set up and visitors to Nigeria, especially Congo, would be screened thoroughly.

He said that an emergency operation centre would be set up and chaired by Dr. Babasanya, who actually led “our efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone and Guinea during the outbreak in 2014”.

According to him, incoming passengers, particularly passengers from DRC and neighbouring countries will be screened.

“We will also ensure we step up all activities screening people coming in so that we will not be caught unawares,” he added.