Ebola outbreak won’t affect int’l friendly between Nigeria, DR Congo – NFF

The international friendly between Nigeria and DR Congo ahead of the World Cup is not under threat in spite of the Ebola outbreak in Congo, the Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Seyi Akinwumi, has said.Akinwumi told journalists on Monday in Lagos that necessary precautionary measures had been put in place to forestall the transmission of the deadly disease into Nigeria.

“We will not jeopardise the health of Nigerians, we have notified the DR Congo Football Federation, while both presidents have met at the CAF committee and finalised issues.

“Beyond that, we have written to the Ministry of Health to have all those coming to Nigeria tested. However, most of the DR Congo players for the match are foreign-based.

“To assure Nigerians, we will not risk anything for the match, there should be no fear at all,” he said.

Local media reports quotes Akinwumi as saying that the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo did not affect the whole country, but some villages and that would not stop the federation from doing the needful.

The Super Eagles are expected to play DR Congo on May 28, in Port Harcourt.

The international friendlies lined for the team include the warm-up game against the England national team on June 2 at Wembley Stadium the friendly against the Czech Republic on June 6 in Austria.

In the previous international friendlies played by the Super Eagles, the team won two matches and lost one.