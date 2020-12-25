EC brands copies of gazetted Election 2020 parliamentary results as fake, others

The branding as fake, documents doing the rounds on social media purporting to be copies of gazetted Election 2020 parliamentary results is one of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Friday.The Graphic reports that the Electoral Commission has branded as fake, documents doing the rounds on social media purporting to be copies of gazetted Election 2020 parliamentary results.

The Commission in a statement issued on Thursday evening urged the public to disregard the documents being shared on the social media saying that its gazetted parliamentary results of the December 7, 2020 election results are available and obtainable at the Assembly Press in Accra.

The statement said the document being mischievously shared on social media and purporting to be the gazetted results is not authentic, but is being shared to mislead the public and discredit the Commission and should therefore be ignored

The newspaper says that the Ghana Evangelism Committee (GEC) has urged parties aggrieved over the 2020 general elections to “use the right channels” to seek redress through the relevant institutions.

The Christian organisation has, however, congratulated Ghanaians “for the generally peaceful manner the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections were conducted”.

In a Christmas message to the public via a press statement, the GEC encouraged “Ghanaians to continue to live and conduct their businesses in peace”.

“As we go through the Christmas festivities, we have to remind ourselves that we are celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace as stated in Isaiah 9:6: ‘For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace’,” the statement signed and issued by the National Director, Apostle Abraham Swanzy, on behalf of the Steering Committee said.

“This, therefore, requires that we should be mindful of our language, especially in the public space, respect the view of one another, and make every effort to forgive one another.

“Let us, therefore, use the occasion to reconcile families, settle our differences and come out as stronger families, more committed and loyal citizens, and ultimately a united country.”

The Graphic also says that Beiersdorf Ghana, producers of Nivea products, has presented a food van to the Food for All Africa (FFAA), a non-governmental organisation, to facilitate the distribution of food to the vulnerable in some communities.

The donation follows good results obtained by the FFAA after Beiersdorf’s GH¢1.7 million donation earlier in October this year to ease the hunger burden and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vulnerable. At a ceremony in Accra, the Country Manager of Beiersdorf CWA, Mr. Olivier Bodson, commended the FFAA for putting the donation to good use by providing food for majority of people in the communities.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr. Bodson noted that the food van would help reach more rural areas which were difficult to access.

He noted that it would also increase the number of hot meals that would be served to the beneficiaries on a weekly basis.

“With this increase in transport capacity, the FFAA would be able to distribute much needed nutritional support to communities in rural areas that had previously been difficult to access; increase the number of hot meals served to beneficiaries on a weekly basis, and facilitate culinary training for mothers and vulnerable youth within rural areas,” he said.