EC registers over 15m eligible voters – Chairperson

The Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, says that the commission has exceeded its target of 15 million eligible voters.Speaking at the seventh edition of the ‘Let the Citizen Know series’ in Accra on Monday, Mrs. Mensa noted that though Commission has met its target before the end of the exercise, the EC has no plans to slow down until all eligible Ghanaians are captured on the electoral register to exercise their franchise.

According to her, the Commission will not tolerate any attempt by foreigners to register and participate in the Ghanaian elections.

The Chairperson, however, tasked the stakeholders, including the political parties to desist from encouraging and aiding foreigners to register and participate in the December polls.