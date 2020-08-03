International › APA

Happening now

EC registers over 15m eligible voters – Chairperson

Published on 03.08.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, says that the commission has exceeded its target of 15 million eligible voters.Speaking at the seventh edition of the ‘Let the Citizen Know series’ in Accra on Monday, Mrs. Mensa noted that though Commission has met its target before the end of the exercise, the EC has no plans to slow down until all eligible Ghanaians are captured on the electoral register to exercise their franchise.

According to her, the Commission will not tolerate any attempt by foreigners to register and participate in the Ghanaian elections.

The Chairperson, however, tasked the stakeholders, including the political parties to desist from encouraging and aiding foreigners to register and participate in the December polls.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top