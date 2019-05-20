International › APA

ECA pledges practical support to Angola’s economic reform

Published on 21.05.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has established three work streams aimed at supporting Angola on its sustainable development trajectory and macroeconomic reform agenda, following the accession to power of President João Lourenço in September 2017, ECA said on Monday in a statement.ECA’s  support after a series of high-level talks with Angolan authorities at  the Presidential palace where four main areas of cooperation were  agreed.

 

These  include: supporting Angola restore macroeconomic stability and  diversify its economy within the context of the country’s National Development Plan 2018-2022, improving public debt management, increasing  the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix and  capitalizing on the opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade  Area (AfCFTA).

 

President  João Lourenço’s reform agenda comprises a series of measures to render  Angola’s economy more diversified and less oil dependent – including a demarche to restructure inefficient state corporations, strengthen the country’s fiscal sustainability, reduce inflation, improve overall  macroeconomic fundamentals, foster social inclusion, stem corruption and  improve the business environment to stimulate foreign and local  investments.

 

ECA’s  Vera Songwe therefore congratulated the Angolan President for the bold  reform measures and progress achieved so far, which if sustained, could cement Angola’s position as a leading economy in Africa.

 

“ECA  is ready to work with you in your efforts to improve domestic resource  mobilization, debt management and crowding in the private sector,” Ms. Songwe assured President João Lourenço. 

 

“We  hope that Angola will be part of the community of African nations which  would have ratified the AfCFTA when we meet in Niamey, next July”, she  added.

Analysts have estimated Angola’s public debt burden to be as high as 60% of its GDP.

 

Ms.  Songwe suggested to Angolan authorities to embrace the digital economy,  including Fintech as a means to explore the creative potential of the  youth and generate jobs in the service and other sectors.  

 

In a discussion with Angola’s Minister of Trade, Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior,  ECA’s Executive Secretary was elated to learn that the country plans to ratify the AfCFTA agreement before the African Union Summit in Niamey –  Niger, next July.

 

She  noted that the continental trade agreement was an investment  opportunity for Angola to build a diversified and competitive economy  and that Angola should use it as an opportunity to fast-track its horizontal and vertical economic diversification program. 

Accordingly,  ECA will work with Angola to formulate national AfCFTA strategies. 

