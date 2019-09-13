ECCAS welcomes national dialogue in Cameroon

President Ali Bongo of Gabon in his capacity as the current chair of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), on Thursday welcomed the peace initiative by the Cameroonian leader who convened a national dialogue in his country rocked by nearly two years of a separatist crisis in its English-speaking region.By Isaac Mackanga

“The current presidency of ECCAS welcomes the decision of the President of the Republic of Cameroon to convene a major national dialogue in order to meet the deep aspirations of the various components of the Cameroonian nation,” the presidency said in a statement.

Bongo calls on all positive and constructive forces to seize the opportunity of the dialogue to preserve peace, security, social cohesion, national harmony and promote the return of displaced persons and refugees, the statement added.

“The ECCAS Presidency-in-Office reiterates the Community’s support and solidarity with the Republic of Cameroon and expresses the Community’s readiness to accompany it in the process of national reconciliation,” it stated.

The Gabonese leader also urges Cameroon’s partners and friends to provide their multifaceted support for the success of the conference.

He also called on all Cameroonians to give priority to dialogue and forgiveness in order to definitively turn a page and return to a life of normality.

The president of Cameroon Paul Biya on Tuesday announced in an address to the nation, that he was convening of a national dialogue which should be held quickly, before the end of September.

The crisis in Cameroon has already left nearly 2000 people dead.