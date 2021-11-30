Ecobank Nigeria is huge player in AfCFTA – Akinwuntan

The Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, has said that Ecobank Nigeria is a huge player in AfCFTA and it is set to assist in making Nigerian entrepreneurs become Pan African multinationals.Speaking on the sideline of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 56th Annual Bankers Dinner in Lagos on Monday, Akinwuntan said: “As Nigerians, we must tell our story; Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and as at today, Africa provides the best investment opportunities globally, we should turn our concerns to opportunities.

“As the country increases its exports, it will improve foreign exchange earnings, widen employment base, further support industries and a more stable Gross Domestic Product, GDP.”

He assured that the bank would continue to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to take banking to every Nigerian through its agency banking network.

According to him, there are over 40 million SMEs in Nigeria, assuring that the banks will continue to support the productive sector and entrepreneurial young people and small businesses to make greater impact on the Nigerian economy.

He said that bank’s digital services would also support industries that focus on exports such as agriculture and manufacturing in 2022.

Akinwuntan, however, called for a more stable environment devoid of insecurity as a prelude to ensuring an improved production and return Nigeria back from a consuming nation.

He said that a steady growth of employable youths was critical for Nigeria’s economy to improve her production level.