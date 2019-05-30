Economic integration holds greatest prospect for Africa – Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Africa’s economic integration holds the greatest prospects for the continent’s future prosperity.Kenyatta said on Wednesday evening that the envisioned integration under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will help the continent consolidate its vast economic resources for faster growth.

Kenyatta spoke in Nairobi when he received a special message from President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana delivered by special envoy Joseph Kofi Adda who is also his country’s Minister for Civil Aviation.

Kenya and Ghana were the first countries in Africa to ratify the AfCFTA protocol which aims at creating a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of investment and persons.

Kenyatta said the two countries, which share a common liberation history, are keen to ensure Africa achieves economic integration as envisioned through AfCTA.

“We follow the legacy of our forefathers who gave us political liberation to bequeath the continent economic integration,” the President said.

Kenyatta however cautioned that African countries need to be honest with each other if aspirations of full economic integration have to be met.

“We must find a way where all of us come out as winners. We want Africa to come together for the mutual benefit of all countries,” he said adding that Kenya looks forward to the final signing of the AfCFTA agreement.