ECOWAS accounts for 16 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Africa

Published on 04.05.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) accounts for 16 percent of total deaths of COVID-19 in Africa as of May 4, 2020.According to Sanusi Research & Consulting, Africa has recorded 45,582 total cases, 1,806 total deaths and 15,290 total recovered since the outbreak of the disease late last year.

ECOWAS accounts for 26 percent (11,851 total cases), 16 percent (287 total deaths) and 24 percent (3,595 total recovered) of those totals registered on the continent.

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (2,558) and total deaths (87) while Ivory Coast has the highest number of total recovered (653) in the sub-region.

Nigeria has 400 total recovered and Ghana (2,169 total cases) has 18 total deaths and 229 total recovered.

Guinea (1,586 total cases) has 7 total deaths and 405 total recovered while Ivory Coast (1,398 total cases) has 17 total deaths. Senegal and Niger have recorded 1,182 and 750 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 9 total deaths and 372 total recovered while Niger has 36 total deaths and 518 total recovered. Burkina Faso (662 total cases) has 45 total deaths and 540 total recovered.

Mali (563 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 213 total recovered and Guinea-Bissau (257 total cases) has one death and 19 total recovered. Liberia (158 total cases) records 18 total deaths and 58 total recovered.

Sierra Leone and Togo have 166 and 124 total cases respectively. Sierra Leone has 8 total deaths and 29 total recovered while Togo has 9 total deaths and 67 total recovered.

Cape Verde (165 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 33 total recovered. Benin (96 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 50 total recovered. Gambia (17 total cases) has one death and 9 total recovered.

The world has recorded 3,582,735 total cases, 248,566 total deaths, and 1,160,080 total recovered.