ECOWAS accredits envoys of 3 countries, FAO

The President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, has received letters of credence from some Heads of Diplomatic Missions on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Abuja, Nigeria.A statement by the ECOWAS Commission said that the missions included the Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Helenic Republic of Greece, the Resident Representative of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), and the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire.

It added that the accredited envoys were H.E Hocine Latli (Algeria), H.E Loannis Plotas (Greece), H.E Fred Kafeero (FAO) and H.E Kalilou Traore (Cote d’Ivoire).

According to the ECOWAS Commission, the ceremony took place at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in strict observance of the relevant international COVID-19 protocols.