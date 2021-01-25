ECOWAS Authority applauds President Akufo Addo for steering affairs of Community

The Authority of ECOWAS has expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government for his leadership in steering the affairs of the Community.The communique issued by the ECOWAS Commission after the 58th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held on January 23, 2021 via videoconference said that the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS decided to hold the next Ordinary Session in Accra, Ghana at a date to be fixed, after consultation.

The Authority of ECOWAS also expressed concern over the continued terrorist attacks in frontline countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, despite the intense efforts deployed by these countries.

It noted with concern the increased spate of attacks, in the form of reprisals, against the civilian population.

“This is the case of the attack perpetrated in Nigeria by Boko Haram on 29 November 2020, in the vicinity of Maiduguri, in Borno State, during which dozens of farmers and fishermen were killed,” the communique said.

It noted that in Niger, on January 2, 2021, armed individuals killed around 100 people in attacks on two villages in the Tillabéri region along the border with Mali.

The Authority reaffirmed its determination to relentlessly combat this scourge, and strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in the region and expressed solidarity with the affected Member States and populations.

“In this regard, the Authority deems imperative the diligent and effective implementation of the 2020 – 2024 Action Plan to eradicate terrorism in the region, adopted on December 21, 2019 by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“To this end, the Authority congratulates the Republic of Ghana for the announcement of its contribution of fifty (50) million dollars for the implementation of the Action Plan and the payment of five (5) million already made to the Fund dedicated for this Plan. It also congratulates the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the confirmation of its contribution of three hundred and fifty (350) million dollars for the implementation of the Action Plan,” the communique said.

The Authority appealed to Member States to expedite payment of their voluntary contributions to the Fund dedicated for the implementation of the Plan of Action for the eradication of terrorism in the Region.

According to the communique, in order to boost the implementation of the 2020 – 2024 Action Plan to eradicate terrorism in the region, the Authority appointed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government and Mahamadou Issoufou, President of the Republic of Niger to lead the financial and technical resource mobilisation efforts.

On transnational organised crimes, the Authority reaffirmed its concern over the extent of trafficking in counterfeit drugs which have flooded the West African pharmaceutical market.

“In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Authority reaffirms the need for Member States to join the Lome initiative on the establishment of a regulatory framework that would criminalise the trafficking of substandard and falsified medicines in Africa to effectively combat the scourge in the region,” it said.

On Maritime Security and Safety in the Gulf of Guinea, the Authority noted the significant contribution of maritime activities to the economic and social development of Member States in the region, and expressed concern at the increase in the number of illegal activities at sea, including maritime piracy, toxic waste dumping, and illegal, unreported and 12 unregulated fishing.

The Authority urged Member States to fully implement the measures adopted at national, regional and continental levels to ensure maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea.