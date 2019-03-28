Ecowas avows ambition to tackle youth challenges

The ECOWAS Commission has re-affirmed its commitment to sustaining and strengthening its resolve to addressing the ever-changing youth related challenges in the West African region.The President of the commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou noted that the regional body will use volunteerism to sustain peace and development in the member-countries.

Mr. Brou’s statement was contained in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Country Coordinator of the ECOWAS Volunteer Program, Bukola Ayoola at the celebration of the ECOWAS Volunteer Day in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville on Tuesday

He thanked the United Nations Volunteers, the African Development Bank, the United Nations Development Program and the African Union Youth Volunteer for their continuous support.

“I must at this time inspire young people in the region and beyond to work in their communities’ development programs actions and selfless services,” Mr. Brou said,

“I pay personal tribute to the late Stephen Udu Arusi, an ECOWAS Volunteer pioneer who died during the course of his service in Liberia in 2013,” he added.

In remarks, the ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, Babatunde Ajisomo, cautioned youths to volunteer their services to the communities and their nation.

He encouraged young people to develop their talents in fields and careers in order to contribute meaningfully to the society.

“Under our protocol, you can leave the confines of your country and study any country of your choice without hindrance,” Ambassador Ajisomo told his audience

In remarks, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister for Administration Audrain Forbes, admonished students at the program to explore all the opportunities that are available for them in Liberia and select career paths which are most suited for their skills.

“Liberia is a developing nation with vast opportunities and resources as well as huge potential for great development” she added; saying “as such our youth of today need to ensure that they take full advantage of the opportunities Liberia has to offer.”

“This is one of the reasons that I am always glad that encourage young people in their final year in high school , who are at the cusp of making transition into higher institutions where it is absolutely necessary that they must have decided on the career path they intend to pursue before gaining admission.”

The program, celebrated under the theme: “ECOWAS Volunteers Promoting Peace and Development’, was graced by the head of the ECOWAS National Office Benedict Roberts,; Program Manager of the UN Volunteer in Liberia, Kanio Gballah, ECOWAS Volunteers and students representing schools in Monrovia and its environs.