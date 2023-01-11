ECOWAS briefs Security Council on political, security developments in W/Africa region, Sahel

The ECOWAS Commission has briefed the United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC) on the political and security development in West Africa and the Sahel region as well as the work of ECOWAS and its cooperation with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).The Videoconference briefing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, was on the invitation of H.E. Kimihiro ISHIKANE, Permanent Representative of Japan at the United Nations and President of the UN Security Council against the backdrop of the deliberations of the Council on the renewal of the mandate of UNOWAS based in Dakar, which is ending in this January.

Addressing the Council, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, highlighted some of the challenges confronting the region, such as terrorism, violent extremism and unconstitutional changes of government and their impact on socioeconomic development of the region.

Dr. Touray informed the Council of the commitment of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in tackling these challenges, including its directives to the Commission to strengthen the zero-tolerance policy towards power obtained or maintained by unconstitutional means and the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force to fight terrorism and address challenges to constitutional order in the region.

The statement by the ECOWAS Commission on Wednesday stated that the Commission’s President also highlighted efforts of ECOWAS to support transitions in the Member States affected by coup d’état and assistance provided to Member States going through elections in the region this year.

On cooperation with UNOWAS, Dr Touray indicated the excellent collaboration ECOWAS enjoys working with the UN through UNOWAS in tackling challenges in the region through innovative and creative joint interventions.

He urged all partners stay engaged in the region as a whole and in the Sahel in particular.