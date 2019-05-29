ECOWAS commemorates 40 years of Free Movement in region

The ECOWAS Commission says that its intra-regional mobility and Flagship protocal, Free Movement Protocal, has significantly increased and consequently boosted economic activities in the region.The Commission noted in a statement on Wednesday that the Free Movement Protocol has yielded multi-sectoral benefits and has also been a major contributory factor to key developments in the ECOWAS community.

It explained that in order to achieve its mandate of economic integration, the Authority of Heads of States and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) adopted the Free Movement Protocol on May 29, 1979.

“Forty years since its inception, the Protocol relating to the Free Movement of persons, the right of residence and establishment has been instrumental in fostering regional integration and development.

“In commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the Protocol, the ECOWAS Commission will embark on a series of events and a sensitization campaign with the aim of strengthening Member States commitment towards the regional integration agenda,” the statement said.