ECOWAS commemorates 46th anniversary

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says that the Commission commemorates its 46th Anniversary on Friday, May 28, 2021.The ECOWAS Commission said in a statement on its website that 46 years ago in Lagos, Nigeria, the leaders of West Africa signed the Lagos Treaty establishing ECOWAS with the aim of integrating the region economically to better the lives of its peoples.

“The dreams of the founding fathers, which was a Community to promote co-operation and integration, leading to the establishment of an economic union in West Africa in order to raise the living standards of its peoples, and to maintain and enhance economic stability, foster relations-among Member States and contribute to the progress and development of the African Continent, has been upheld over the years by successive West African Leaders, despite some challenges.

“Having been faced with the challenges of Covid-19 over the past one year, the Region is on the path of economic recovery, after efforts made by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to contain the virus and get the Region out of economic crisis caused by the pandemic,” it said.

According to the statement, the theme of this year’s ECOWAS Day Celebration is “Prosperity Beyond the Pandemic” which reflects the collective interventions made by ECOWAS Leaders in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the Region, thereby setting the Community on the path of economic recovery.

It explained that ECOWAS through the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has carried several interventions to assist Member States contain and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The statement added that Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission has reiterated the commitment of the ECOWAS Commission to support the Heads of State in the development of a prosperous Region, thereby improving the livelihood of the people of West Africa”.