ECOWAS Commission orders equipment to fight COVID-19

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Mr. Jean Claude Kassi Brou, has said that that the bloc has placed order for COVID-19 kits and other equipment.He said in Abuja on Tuesday that the items included 240,000 diagnostic kits, 240,000 extraction kits, 250,000 viral sample transport equipment, 285,100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 120 ventilators.

The Commission, he said, was monitoring the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in West Africa.

He disclosed that the ECOWAS member countries have recorded 1,739 confirmed cases, 55 deaths and 328 persons who recovered fully as at Sunday, April 5, 2020.

“Approximately 95 percent of deaths are patients with comorbid conditions.

“The Commission reaffirmed its solidarity with member states and welcomes all the measures already taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and care for the sick,” he said.

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO), a specialised health institution responsible for coordinating the response at the regional level, has drawn up a regional strategic plan with all member states.

The commission stressed that the WAHO had already purchased and dispatched to the 15-member states 30,500 diagnostic test kits, 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) (coveralls, aprons, gowns, gloves, goggles, boots) and 740,000 prescription tablets (Chloroquine and Azithromycin).