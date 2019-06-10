ECOWAS Commission President accredits three Ambassadors

Published on 10.06.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

The President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS), Mr. JEAN-Claude Kassi Brou, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment

to improving its collaboration with the respective countries in a bid to develop the region.Receiving the letters of credence from the Ambassadors of the Republics of Turkey, Senegal

and Lebanon on 6th June 2019 in Abuja, Brou noted that peace and stability are the

foundation of economic growth which in turn brings about a better standard of living and

human development of community citizens.

The Turkish Ambassador Melih Ulueren commended the Commission’s President on the

prominent role ECOWAS has played in not only the economic sphere of the region, but also

in sustaining peace and political stability.

In his comments, Ambassador Babacar Matar Ndiaye of Senegal expressed his countries

satisfaction with the ECOWAS Commission.

“I salute the leadership and the staff of the Commission. During the Mediation and Security

Council meeting at the level of Ambassadors, we expressed our warmest congratulations on

your efforts to strengthen regional cooperation,” he added.

On his part, the Ambassador of Lebanon, Houssam Diab informed the ECOWAS

Commission’s President of Lebanon’s steps towards becoming a centre for international

dialogue.

This, the Ambassador said, would go a long way in addressing the recent and evolving

trends of disputes in the world and one which ECOWAS could take advantage of.

The ceremony was attended by the ECOWAS Commission’s Commissioners for Finance,

Halima Ahmed, Infrastructure, Pathe Gueye, Industry and Private Sector Promotion,

Mamadou Traore and the Acting Director of External Relations, Jerome Boa.