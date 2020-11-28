ECOWAS Commission to deepen ties with Algeria

The ECOWAS Commission and the Republic of Algeria have pledged to have a closer working relationship in order to strengthen the existing ties between them.This came to the fore on the 25th of November 2020, in Abuja, Nigeria when the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sabri Boukadoum visited the ECOWAS Commission.

Receiving the Algerian delegation, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, stressed the importance of Algeria with regards to African continental integration.

He noted that the ECOWAS Commission greatly appreciates the close relationship between the ECOWAS Member states and Algeria and that of particular note, is the diplomatic, political, economic, cultural ties that have lasted over the years and are highly valued.

Brou noted that the visit has demonstrated Algeria’s excellent relations with ECOWAS, including Nigeria, which he says, is a very important member of the ECOWAS regional economic community.

According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission, President Brou was flanked during the session by the ECOWAS’ Commission’s Secretary-General Dr. Nelson Magbagbeola, Director of Cabinet, Guillaume Gnamien, as well as the Director, External Relations, Mr. Jerome Boa among other senior officials.

Earlier, in his opening statement, Mr. Boukadoum explained that the goodwill visit was meant to harness the many benefits of mutual cooperation knowing that Algeria views the ECOWAS region as its neighbour.

He maintained that apart from exchanging views, his tour was meant to determine the joint programmes and support initiatives that can be improved upon, towards helping to inaugurate a new era of relations between Algeria and ECOWAS.

The visit, the statement said, was also in furtherance of the understanding to deepen existing ties in the area of security and economic cooperation.