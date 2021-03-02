ECOWAS Commission/WAHO receive donation of 10,000 face masks from Nigerian company

The ECOWAS/WAHO have received a donation of 10,000 medical surgical face mask from Transgreen Nigeria Limited at the headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja.The Managing Director, Transgreen Nigeria Limited, Mr. Cyprian Orakpo, said while handing over the O-CARE medical face masks that the masks were produced locally in Nigeria to international standard, and that it has helped the home grown businesses to boost the economy, create jobs and also drastically reduce the importation of face masks.

O-Care mediacal masks have been produced in compliance with WHO standard and in different colours to encourage the wearing of masks by all.

The Commissioner of Industry and Private Sector Promotion, Mr. Mamadou TRAORE, recalled how his department with the collaboration of WAHO/RCSDC had gone round the region to promote private sector development by collating data and inspecting manufacturing industries within the region that could support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with the production and supply of medical supplies to ECOWAS region.

He congratulated the company in making face mask more accessible to the citizens of the region at low cost, but of high quality.

Prof. Stanley Okolo and Director General of WAHO, recalled how scarce the N95 masks were at the beginning of the pandemic last year, and how he was at the company’s launch on their factory in Lagos last year. Out of necessity, development emerges.

He thanked the company for this donation and impressed that the quality must be standardised to export level.

“We must patronise our own,” he added.

A statement by the ECOWAS Commission said that Mrs. Halima Ahmed, Commissioner of Finance, who received the donation on behalf of the President of the Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, hailed the Nigerian company on its entrepreneurship and zeal to put West Africa on the map.