International › APA

Happening now

ECOWAS condemns coup plot in The Gambia

Published on 22.12.2022 at 15h21 by APA News

The ECOWAS Commission says that it has received with utter dismay and shock the news of an attempted coup in The Gambia.“The Commission strongly condemns the attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government of The Gambia and underscores ECOWAS total rejection of all unconstitutional change of government in any member State.

“ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of the Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot,” the Commission said in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

It added that the Commission “stands firmly with the democratically elected Government of the Gambia and once again reiterates its total condemnation of the attempted coup plot”.      

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top