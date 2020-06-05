ECOWAS condemns killing of black American George Floyd by police

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the shocking death of an unarmed black American, Mr. George Floyd, from the brutal treatment by the police in the United States of America.The statement by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja said: “The ECOWAS Commission wishes to seize the opportunity to convey to the family and loved ones of Mr. Floyd, its deepest condolences.

“In this regard, the ECOWAS Commission also supports the disapproval of this development as expressed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, while invoking the historic resolution against racial discrimination in the United States adopted by the Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) as far back as 1964.

“The ECOWAS Commission believes that the democratic traditions of the United States of America will inspire efforts to find a permanent solution to the unfortunate phenomenon.”