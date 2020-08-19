ECOWAS condemns overthrow of democratically elected government in Mali

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says that it notes with great concern the seizure of power by Malian military putschists.In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, ECOWAS recalled the mediation process that was on-going during the last two months, with a view to find a solution to this crisis.

It noted that following this power grab by Malian military putschists, which is likely to have a negative impact on peace and stability in Mali and in the Sub-Region, ECOWAS therefore states that it utterly condemns the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita’s democratically elected Government;

b) Categorically denies any kind of legitimacy to the putschists and demands the immediate reinstatement of the constitutional order;

c) Reminds the military their accountability for the safety and security of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita and officials arrested;

d) Demands the immediate release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and of all official arrested;

e) Suspends Mali from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies with immediate effect, as per the Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and this, until effective reinstatement of the constitutional order;

f) Decides to close all land and air borders, as well as to stop all economical, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Mali, and encourages all partners to do the same;

g) Requests the immediate activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force;

h) Demands the immediate implementation of sanctions against all

putschists and their partners and collaborators;

i) Decides to dispatch a high-level delegation to ensure immediate return to constitutional order;

j) Decides to remain seized of the situation in Mali.