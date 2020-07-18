International › APA

Happening now

ECOWAS Court begins 2020 annual vacation

Published on 18.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The ECOWAS Court has commenced its annual vacation from Wednesday, July 15, 2020 to Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in accordance with Article 24 of its Rules.A statement by the regional court in Abuja noted, however, that following the provisions of Article 3 of the newly adopted Practice Direction of the Court, the “Virtual Registry” of the Court remains accessible to lawyers and litigants for electronic filing of legal documents.

“During the period of the vacation, stakeholders can still file legal documents and communicate with the registry through the official email address of the registry: registry@courtecowas.org.

“The Court adopted a new Practice Direction in May 2020 that allowed the use of Electronic Case Management System for electronic filing (e-filing) and Virtual Court Sessions as part of its response to the outbreak of the Corona virus.

“The Direcction set out the guidelines to be adopted for caseload management and was part of measures put in place by the Court to guarantee continued access to justice and ensure the expeditious disposal of cases, while minimizing the risk of transmission of Covid-19,” the statement said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top