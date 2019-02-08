Ecowas court dismisses Dakar ex-mayor’s applications

The court of justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in a ruling issued on Friday has rejected requests submitted to it by the former Mayor of Dakar Khalifa Sall to challenge the Constitutional Council’s invalidation of his candidacy for the presidential election in Senegal.After listening to the lawyers of both sides – the state and Khalifa Sall- on the objections of nullity in the case, the Ecowas court decided to dismiss the former mayor of Dakar’s requests, before referring the case back to 20 February for pleadings.

It will be exactly four days before the first round of the presidential election, from which the former municipal official practically sees its chances of running for the supreme magistracy disappear.

In their motions, Khalifa Sall’s lawyers asked the regional court to order the inclusion of their client on the list of candidates for the presidential election of 24 February.

The lawyers also wanted the court to declare the former parliamentarian’s candidacy admissible when the Constitutional Council was deciding on the publication of the provisional lists.

Finally, Sall’s lawyers requested, if necessary, that the February 24, 2019 elections be postponed until the establishment of a mechanism for the organization of free and transparent elections.

Currently detained at the Rebeuss House of Arrest and Correction, Khalifa Sall had stated that he was waiting to receive the ECOWAS verdict before, in the event that he was deprived of an application, deciding on possibly backing a candidate.